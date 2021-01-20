Tiger Shroff shares video of his singing practice for 'Casanova', here's how Disha Patani reacted to it

Actor Tiger Shroff recently released his second single 'Casanova'. Taking to his Instagram Tiger shared a small snippet of practicing his second single. Many commented on his video but the one that stood out was from his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

Tiger took to his Instagram and shared a video of him singing with a huge painting of his idol Michael Jackson behind him. He captioned the post saying, "Heres a little sneak into some of the prep i did for #casanova with my amazingly talented singing teacher @suzanne_dmello thank you mam for having patience with a beginner like me full video of our prep will be out on my channel soon."

Reacting to it, Disha wrote "wowww", adding a couple of fire emojis as well. Tiger had released 'Casanova' earlier this month. She wrote, "So excited to present our next single to you all! Hope you guys like it #Casanova is OUT NOW exclusively on my YouTube Channel! (Link in bio)."

Recently, Disha Patani had posted her rendition of rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's 'Casanova' by performing on it. The actor took to her Instagram story and shared a video while dancing to the song. In the video, Disha looked beautiful in a black bikini top and showing her long locks.

Tiger reposted Disha's video on his Instagram story and thanked her for promoting his latest track. The rumoured couple leaves no stone unturned in praising each other and appreciating each other's work on social media pages.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in films like Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2, and Ganpat. He had released his first single in October called 'Unbelievable'.