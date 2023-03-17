Tiger Shroff shares he tore his shoes during Zee Cine Awards 2023 performance, gives sneak peek of his electrifying act

Tiger Shroff/Instagram

With his lean physique and toned body, Tiger Shroff is among the fittest actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor recently performed at the Zee Cine Awards 2023 on February 26 in Mumbai where he danced to his chartbuster songs such as Jai Jai Shivshankar and Whistle Baja.

In his latest Instagram post, Jackie Shroff's son revealed that he tore his shoes during his energetic performance and gave a sneak peek of his electrifying act. Along with the video showing a glimpse of his acrobatic dance at the awards show, Tiger wrote, "Tore my shoes in this performance but it was worth it."

Zee Cine Awards will be telecast on Zee Cinema and Zee TV and streamed on ZEE5 on Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 pm. Apart from Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan will be also seen giving brilliant performances at the star-studded show.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be seen next in Vikas Bahl's action-thriller Ganapath - Part 1. Initially slated to release on December 23 last year, the film will now hit the theatres on October 20 this year, ahead of the Dussehra festival. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles.

He also has the action-packed entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in his kitty. The actor is currently shooting for the same in the United Kingdom with his co-star Akshay Kumar. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also stars Sonakshi Sinha as the leading lady and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist.



