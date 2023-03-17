Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Tiger Shroff shares he tore his shoes during Zee Cine Awards 2023 performance, gives sneak peek of his electrifying act

Apart from Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan will also be seen giving scintillating performances at the Zee Cine Awards 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

Tiger Shroff shares he tore his shoes during Zee Cine Awards 2023 performance, gives sneak peek of his electrifying act
Tiger Shroff/Instagram

With his lean physique and toned body, Tiger Shroff is among the fittest actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor recently performed at the Zee Cine Awards 2023 on February 26 in Mumbai where he danced to his chartbuster songs such as Jai Jai Shivshankar and Whistle Baja. 

In his latest Instagram post, Jackie Shroff's son revealed that he tore his shoes during his energetic performance and gave a sneak peek of his electrifying act. Along with the video showing a glimpse of his acrobatic dance at the awards show, Tiger wrote, "Tore my shoes in this performance but it was worth it."

Zee Cine Awards will be telecast on Zee Cinema and Zee TV and streamed on ZEE5 on Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 pm. Apart from Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan will be also seen giving brilliant performances at the star-studded show. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be seen next in Vikas Bahl's action-thriller Ganapath - Part 1. Initially slated to release on December 23 last year, the film will now hit the theatres on October 20 this year, ahead of the Dussehra festival. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles.

He also has the action-packed entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in his kitty. The actor is currently shooting for the same in the United Kingdom with his co-star Akshay Kumar. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also stars Sonakshi Sinha as the leading lady and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist.

READ | Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff dance to Selfiee song Main Khiladi, fans say 'can't wait for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Raashi Khanna slays with her breathtaking look in gorgeous red saree, check pics here
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress mega event to conclude today, top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey | In Pics
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Sidharth Malhotra greets Kiara Advani with a hug at Mission Majnu screening; Sajid Khan, Nora Fatehi also attend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet K Krithivasan, IIT alumnus and new CEO-designate of multi-billion dollar company TCS
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.