Tiger Shroff sells Mumbai flat for Rs 9 cr days after firing incident

As per a report, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has sold his Khar West apartment for a whopping Rs 9 crore. This property deal came just days after the actor survived a shooting attempt in Mumbai.

Days after a firing incident took place at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has sold his apartment in Khar West. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Tiger sold his apartment for Rs 9 crore, and the transaction took place on October 22, four days after the firing incident at his car. However, there is no confirmed link between the sale of his apartment and the firing incident.

Tiger Shroff sells Khar West apartment for Rs 9 crore

As per the report, Tiger's apartment is located on the 9th floor of Rustomjee Paramount D Co-operative Housing Society in Khar West. It also includes two covered car parking spaces. The report further states that a stamp duty of Rs 54 lakh was paid for the transaction of the flat, which has a carpet area of 1,291.14 square feet.

How much did Tiger Shroff pay for the apartment?

Tiger purchased the apartment from Keystone Realtors in July, 2018 for Rs 7.61 crore, which means he earned a profit of Rs 1.39 crore from the sale of the unit. Tiger got the possession of the apartment in November 2019.

Tiger Shroff's targeted in firing incident

Tiger survived a firing incident earlier this month after three men opened fire at his car as he was leaving a football club. Later, police arrested them in Rajasthan's Kota. As per a report by The Times of India, police sources said the attacker was told by Anil Pandit that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang wanted to avenge Tiger Shroff’s 2022 remark praising actor Salman Khan. ''Is industry mein ek hi hai Tiger, aur woh hai Salman Sir. I am just a billi in front of him. I am Simba, a tiger cub,'' Tiger Shroff has said.