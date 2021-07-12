Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff opens up on her 'first love' at age 20, says 'only time I felt heartache'

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff’s daughter, Krishna Shroff may not be an actor like her brother, Tiger Shroff, but she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The star kid often sets the internet on fire with her bikini photos wherein she flaunts her toned figure.

Although Krishna has often stated that she has no plans of following her brother and father’s footsteps, she recently made her music video debut with the song ‘Kinni Kinni Vaari’. Sung by Rashi Sood, the Punjabi track talks about heartbreak from the perspective of a woman.

When asked if the stunning diva has experienced heartbreak, Krishna told IndianExpress.com, “I have.” She then remembered her ‘first relationship’ and ‘first love’ at the age of 20 and said, “We were together for three years. It was a serious relationship. We moved in together, we lived together, traveled the world together, worked together. It wasn’t a messy breakup. We just mutually grew apart. And we both decided to move on. That was truly the only time I felt heartache but it motivated me to better myself. I diverted all that energy that I was putting into the relationship on myself. And when I did that, I was unstoppable. That is when my fitness journey began and my life changed for better. So, I am grateful for all that experience.”

Krishna also shared that she is excited with the positive response she has received from the audience. “For me, it is so important to consistently do something that I feel truly passionate about. Kinni Kinni Vaari had a strong message and concept. It didn’t take much convincing because I was told to be myself,” she said.

When asked if she has any plans to join Bollywood, Krishna is sure that she will not. She explains, “Probably not. Definitely not. For me, anything I do has to spark an interest, strike a chord. And Bollywood doesn’t do that. There is so much more to do. People need to start looking a little beyond (Bollywood).”

‘Kinni Kinni Vaari’ also features Jannat Zubair, Nagma, Jamie Lever, Raj Shoker and Tanvi.