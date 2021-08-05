Tiger Shroff's reply to Ram Gopal Verma calling him 'bikini babe' is winning the internet

In the latest episode of then second season of Arbaaz Khan's talk show, 'Pinch', actor Tiger Shroff took on some of his trolls as the host asked him for reactions to some mean things that were said about him.

Topping the list of trolls was filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma who had once called Tiger Shroff 'bikini babe'. Adderessing Tiger as a 'bikini babe', Ram Gopal Verma had said that the actor cannot become Bruce lee even though he's good at martial arts because of his 'bikini babe' appearances on social media. He had also unfavourably compared Tiger to his dad Jackie Shroff, who RGV said posed more like a man without even knowing martial arts while adding Tiger should learn machoism from his father.

"@iTIGERSHROFF U are great at martial arts but if BRUCE LEE ever posed like a bikini babe like u he wouldn't hav bcm BRUCE LEE..Please think. Please learn machoism from bhidu who even without martial arts poses more like a man and never like this," read RGV's tweet.

Reacting to Ram Gopal Verma's tweet, Tiger said on Arbaaz's show that he was absolutely right. "No one can match up to Bhidu, except Bhaijaan (Salman Khan). Tough to match up to Bruce Lee also, so sir, I think you're absolutely right," Tiger said.

@iTIGERSHROFF U are great at martial arts but if BRUCE LEE ever posed like a bikini babe like u he wouldn't hav bcm BRUCE LEE..Please think pic.twitter.com/4Y8jvOP77T — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

During the show, Tiger also spoke about how he received a lot of hate and criticism for his looks early on in his career in films. Speaking in Hindi, Tiger told Arbaaz, "Before the release also, I used to be trolled a lot for my looks. People used to say, 'is he a hero or a heroine? He doesn't look like Jackie dada's son at all.'"

He added that he deliberately took a different route (being an action hero) and played to his strengths. "It was a deliberate move to play to my strengths."

For the unversed, Tiger made his Hindi film debut with Kriti Sanon in 'Heropanti'.

In the show, when Arbaaz read a comment, "Aapke paas sab kuch hai, bas daadi nahi hai (You have everything, except a beard)," Tiger pointed at his bearded face, and instantly replied, "Yeh kya hai bhai (What's this, then)'?"

About trolling, Tiger said, "If you're being trolled or bullied, it's only because you've made an impact. Whatever I am today, it's because of the audiences... As long I'm number one in your heart, that's what matters to me."

When asked if he was a virgin, Tiger replied, "Like Salman bhai, I am a virgin."

For the uninitiated, Tiger was making a reference to Salman Khan's infamous 'virgin' comment Salman made in an appearance on Koffee with Karan.

Arbaaz's talk show will see a few more celebrated guests before it comes to an end such as Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has 'Baaghi 4', 'Ganapath', 'Heropanti 2' in the pipeline.