Tiger Shroff’s mass entertainer Heropanti 2 to witness growth in box collections during Eid

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2022, 08:36 AM IST

Heropanti 2/File photo

Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was released on April 29 to mixed reviews.

Despite the odds, the film made almost Rs 7 crore on its opening day and is currently showing a significant increase on Sunday. According to rumours, Heropanti 2 would witness an increase in box office collections during the Eid holiday.

Heropanti 2, a solo sequel to Heropanti directed by Ahmed Khan, moved the core franchise to a whole new international flair, with a fantastic ensemble and hit songs. And now displays a significant increase of 4.75% in terms of revenue.

According to industry trade analysts, if the picture maintains its momentum till Eid, it will gross a gigantic amount at the box office, and given its continuous rise, the film is on track to gross in the double digits.

Despite stiff competition, Heropanti 2 has performed admirably at the box office.

Sajid Nadiadwala's name is synonymous with Eid releases; his films consistently gross a lot of money, and Heropanti 2, as the ultimate massy action thriller, will undoubtedly gain traction after Eid.