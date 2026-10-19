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Viral video: After firing incident, Tiger Shroff's ex-girlfriend Disha Patani arrives at his home with teary eyes, netizens say 'she still loves him'

Soon after Tiger Shroff reached home after the firing incident, Disha Patani was among the first celebs to arrive at his residence. Her sad eyes and look left netizens heartbroken.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 19, 2026, 10:45 AM IST

Viral video: After firing incident, Tiger Shroff's ex-girlfriend Disha Patani arrives at his home with teary eyes, netizens say 'she still loves him'
Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani (Image source: Screengrab)
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Ever since Tiger Shroff escaped from the brutal firing incident, his fans have been worried about his health and safety. As soon as he returned home from Nanavati Hospital, actress Disha Patani arrived at his residence, reportedly even before Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. In the viral video, Disha's car is seen entering Tiger's residence. The Kalki 2898 AD actress visibly looked worried with almost teary eyes. Disha tries to make her way into his home amid the security and paparazzi. The video went viral in no time, with netizens sympathising with the actress.

Also read: Viral video: Tiger Shroff injures arm in firing attack, but took THIS action to save his driver, netizens laud actor: 'This guy has guts'

For the unversed, Disha and Tiger were in a rumoured-but-long relationship. Neither they accepted nor they denied the dating rumours, and even their co-stars teased them about their bond. However, they reportedly broke up in 2022, after dating for six years. 

Here's the viral video of Disha Patani

How did netizens react to Disha's appearance? 

Disha's appearance and her stressed look left her fans worried. On the other hand, several netizens praised the actress and stated that she still has feelings for Tiger. A netizen wrote, "She is literally crying." Another netizen wrote, "The anxiety and tears she holds in her eyes." One of the netizens wrote, "Love hi to hai kabhi bhulega nahi." One of the netizens wrote, "Bhai kuch bhi kaho pyaar abhi bhi karti hai."

Eknath Shinde promises swift action 

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at his residence. Videos of the injured Tiger, with his left arm being bandaged, seated beside Shinde went viral on the internet in no time. Shinde reassured the Baaghi actor and his family and confirmed that the attackers and the gang behind this won't be spared. Later, Shinde even interacted with the press and ensured strict action to bring back security in Mumbai. Notorious jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has taken responsibility for the attack.

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