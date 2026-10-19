Tiger Shroff's attackers ARRESTED: Big update in firing attack, accused tried to fled from Mumbai in train, got nabbed in Kota

Tiger Shroff firing attack case got a major development as the three shooters got arrested while trying to reach Rajasthan by train.

A major lead in the Tiger Shroff firing attack, the three shooters allegedly involved in the assassination attempt on the Bollywood actor have been arrested at Rajasthan's Kota railway station. They fled from Mumbai after the assassination and were travelling by train. As NDTV reported, two of the accused are from Haryana, and one is from Maharashtra, and all three are reportedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. As ANI reported, investigating agencies presume that before carrying out the attack, the trained shooters conducted a recce of the actor's movements.

Shooters tracked Tiger Shroff's movements, conducted recce

Sources told the portal that the assailants had planned the attack after monitoring Tiger Shroff's weekly routine. They were well aware that the actor regularly visited the Juhu football ground on Sundays for a match and tracked his movements to attack him when he was leaving the venue in his car.

Also read: Tiger Shroff firing attack: First image of shooters surface, CM Devendra Fadnavis says 'cowards will be arrested'

How did the shooters escape?

After the failed attack, the shooters allegedly followed a pre-planned escape from SV Road through Vile Parle and Andheri. They abandoned their yellow Pulsar bike near Andheri West railway station and boarded a train towards Borivali. Preliminary intelligence further demonstrated that the suspects crossed the Maharashtra border and entered Gujarat in an attempt to dodge law enforcement.

Devendra Fadnavis reacts to Tiger Shroff firing attack

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday morning held a press conference in Nagpur, addressing the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Fadnavis assured that a thorough police investigation is underway and that the accused will be arrested soon.

Also read: Tiger Shroff firing attack: Eyewitness makes shocking revelations, clarifies there were three attackers, explains how driver got injured

He said, "There is absolutely no reason to be afraid. These are the actions of cowards—yes, I repeat, cowards. They hide away somewhere and use communication channels to issue threats. However, we take every single threat seriously and take appropriate action. I want to assure you that the Mumbai Police is a professional force. Time and again, the Mumbai Police has demonstrated that they will not rest until such criminals are apprehended. Mumbai Police will find the culprits and arrest them soon."

(With inputs from ANI)