Tiger Shroff reveals he auditioned for Spider-Man, pitched the makers by saying 'I will save your money...'

Tiger Shroff-Spider-Man

Tiger Shroff earned the title of Bollywood's Gen-X action hero by performing a variety of stunts blended with acrobatics, parkour, and martial arts. As Tiger has expertise in action, the actor has even tried to take his skills to Hollywood. In a recent interaction, Shroff revealed that he has auditioned for Spider-Man, and he was close enough to grab the opportunity before Tom Holand.

While speaking to Connect FM Canada, Tiger stated, "I had auditioned for Spider-Man, I sent my tapes, and showreel to them. They were quite impressed with what I could do." Shroff even endorsed himself to makers with a unique pitch, "My pitch to them was that I will save a lot of your money on VFX because I can do most of what Spider-Man can do," (laughs). Tiger further contained, "I was quite close to being a part of that."

However, Tom Holland got the opportunity of being a spider-bitten superhero Peter Parker, and the rest is history. Interestingly, Tiger has dubbed the Hindi version of Tom Holand's first full-fledged Spider outing, Spider-Man Homecoming (2017). If Tiger would have got the opportunity, then it would have been a great feat for an Indian actor.

READ: Tiger Shroff shares honest reaction to Heropanti 2 failure, says 'release ke baad lag gaye'

Tiger Shroff's actioner Heropanti 2 was one of the anticipated films of the year. Before the trailer, the film was carrying positive buzz, and Tiger's fans were calling it the 'next big thing.' However, the film was released with negative responses from critics, and even the masses were hugely disappointed. As a result, the film tanked miserably at the box office, leaving trade and the leading star shocked.

Tiger has reacted to the failure of his film, and his response is as honest as his father Jackie Shroff's attitude. On Saturday, Tiger conducted Ask Me Anything on his Instagram and asked his fans to shoot questions. One of his followers asked "Sir heropanti 2 kar ke aapko kaisa laga." Tiger took the question and replied to it saying, "Release ke phele maza aaya, release ke L lag gaye." TIger will next be seen with Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.