Tiger Shroff reacts to Heropanti 2 taking over Salman Khan's Eid release slot

Tiger Shroff is bringing his next actioner Heropanti 2 on Eid, and he shared his view about taking over the Eid release slot from Khan. Since last decade, the festive weekend of Eid belongs to Salman Khan. Movies, like Wanted, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Race 3 have been released on Eid, and the actor has owned the slot.

During the song launch Dafa Kar, Tiger was asked to share his feeling about replacing Salman this year, and the actor replied, "Dekho ek hi hai Tiger... aur woh hai Salman Khan. Hum toh cub hai unke saamne, Simba." He further added, "It's big deal for me to come on Eid. Although I can't take the credit, it goes to Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir, and it was his decision to give us the lauch pad." On the same occasion, Shroff even reacted to the magnum response The Kashmir Files received, and how it has revived cinema. Tiger said, "It is fantastic, it just goes to show that people are going to the theatres." He continued, "If I want to be greedy then... Heropanti is a theatre film, so I am very happy that people are coming to watch.... films in theatres again. It's a great feeling and a great time for our industry. I think it is sought of a rebirth."

Starring the hot and popular on-screen jodi – Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, the highly-anticipated movie promises audiences a heady dose of action, thrill, romance and entertainment. Heropanti 2 stars Tiger, Tara, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles, and the movie will hit the big screens on 29 April with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Ahmed Khan and India’s youngest action hero Tiger Shroff have time and again proved to be an unstoppable trio when it comes to the action entertainment genre. Not to forget, ‘Heropanti 2’ marks the terrific producer-actor – Sajid and Tiger’s fifth successful association.