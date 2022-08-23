Tiger Shroff-Rashmika Mandanna's film Screw Dheela shelved due to budget issues? Find out

Credit: Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandana’s film Screw Dheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan, was reportedly shelved. As per the new media report, the film has only been delayed not shelved.

As per The Indian Express report, a source has confirmed that the film has only been delayed and Toger has an ‘incredible’ bond with Dharma Productions. He said, “Dharma Productions and Tiger Shroff share an incredible relationship. Apart from Screw Dheela, Tiger Shroff to collaborate with Dharma Productions for another massive action film. Screw Dheela is delayed due to date issues, shoot to commence later next year.”

A source close to ETimes said, "The makers of Screw Dheela wanted to sign Tiger for multiple months but he had already committed to other projects. One such project is the Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan remake with Akshay Kumar. That film is slated to start in the first quarter of 2023 and that's why the Screw Dheela shoot would not work out."

For the unversed, there were reports saying that the film had run into major budget issues. A source of Bollywood Hungama stated, “Meanwhile, the teaser didn’t really get the encouraging response that the makers were hoping for. Tiger’s Heropanti 2 was a disaster and it put a question mark on his pull at the ticket window. Lastly, the box office scenario is horrible right now, especially how Aamir Khan’ Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan put up terrible numbers.”

Earlier, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle and announced his next project that will be bankrolled by filmmaker-producer Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Films. In his announcement, Tiger revealed he is set to headline filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's forthcoming action entertainer titled Screw Dheela.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar too shared the film announcement on Twitter with a 3 minute-long teaser.

"Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all-new world of action!" the producer tweeted.

This will be Shroff's first project with Khaitan, known for films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. The actor, who previously starred in Dharma's Student of the Year 2, said the film will arrive soon.

"Bringing to you an action-packed entertainer - directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring yours truly! Coming soon," Tiger Shroff wrote in a tweet.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2 and will next star in Ganapath opposite Kriti Sanon, slated to be released later this year.