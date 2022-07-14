Tiger Shroff makes fun of his dance step, says 'I think I really wanted to go to bathroom'

Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff is known for being a talented dancer. On one of his dance moves, the actor made a joke in his most recent Instagram post. Tiger uploaded a wonderful video of himself dancing and joked in the comments that it appeared as though he had to run to the restroom. Many of his fans and followers, including his Ganapath co-star Kriti Sanon, commented on the post.

Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "I think really wanted to go to the bathroom during this shot…"

During a dancing rehearsal, he may be seen performing some fast leg moves. He keeps doing his dance step as a motorcyclist is spotted driving around him in circles.

On Instagram, the video earned more than 4.45 lakh likes. Kriti Sanon dropped laughing emojis.

Tiger has finished filming his newest movie, Ganapath. On December 23 of this year, it will open in theatres. The actor will now start preparing for Rambo after a demanding schedule in Ladakh, followed by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.

Tiger's most recent appearance was in the April movie release Heropanti 2. According to the actor, the film's poor box office success left him distraught.

Talking about how he manages disappointments, he told PTI in an interview, “It was definitely heartbreaking. I'm extremely connected to all my movies. So it takes a toll on me every time if a film doesn't work. I bounce back by immersing myself in work. The show must go on.”