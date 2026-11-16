Tiger Shroff makes first social media post after firing attack: 'One more chance'

Tiger Shroff has returned to social media a month after the firing attack at his BMW car, sharing the teaser of his upcoming single Tenu Leke Jaana, featuring Ketika Sharma. The actor has also wrapped up the Pune shooting schedule of Lag Jaa Gale, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

Around a month after the firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu, Tiger Shroff has made his comeback to social media. The actor shared the teaser of his upcoming single, titled Tenu Leke Jaana, giving fans a glimpse of his romantic avatar alongside actress Ketika Sharma. The video features Tiger flaunting his chiselled physique as he shares screen space with Ketika. "One more chance, one more dance," the War star captioned the teaser.

Tiger's social media return comes as the police continue their investigation into the October 18 firing incident, in which 14 people have been arrested so far. The actor had largely stayed away from social media following the attack, during which three men on a motorcycle fired at least three rounds at his BMW car. While Tiger escaped unhurt, his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries.

Tiger Shroff's upcoming films

On the professional front, Tiger will next be seen in Lag Jaa Gale, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The Baaghi actor recently wrapped up its shooting schedule in Pune. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Raj Mehta, Lag Jaa Gale is scheduled to release in theatres on May 14, 2027.

The actor also has an untitled project with Remo D'Souza in the pipeline. The film will feature Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee alongside Tiger. Announced in August 2026, the project is backed by VJ Frames and marks Ankita Lokhande and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Vicky Jain's debut as a film producer.

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