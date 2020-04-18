Tiger Shroff is only name that comes to mind when thinking of action films, here’s why

Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly the youngest action superstar for always delivering films which is better and highly polished than his previous projects. The actor always delivers power-packed kicks, punches and so much more. Some of his best action was seen in WAR and Baaghi 3, the action film of the year.

In the movie WAR, the introduction of Tiger as Khalid was itself so spectacular with the actor giving super quick kicks and punches that audiences were sure to miss if they would blink their eye, fans at the edge of their seat. Meanwhile, for Baaghi 3, one of the few films that could release before theatres were shut down owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiger delivered international level action and gave fans some new treats like sliding in splits and shooting at a temperature of -7 degrees, bare body. Tiger's hard work paid off and the audiences were enthralled through the entire performance. The makers of Baaghi recently also shared a behind the scenes video footage which showed the hard work that went into delivering those smoothly performed action sequences.

On the work front, Tiger is currently enjoying the success of his film Baaghi 3 that also starred Shraddha Kapoor and the poster of Heropanti 2 was also recently released and it created waves amongst his fans. Tiger is surely the first pick of every director for an action-oriented film and there is no second choice. For the uninformed, Heropanti 2 is all set to release on 16th July 2021.