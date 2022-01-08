Tiger Shroff flaunts killer dance moves on ‘Butter’, leaves Disha Patani, BTS Army impressed

Tiger Shroff, a Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast, uses social media to keep his fans and followers amused. Tiger showed off his great dance talents while grooving to BTS's 'Butter' in his most recent post. Tiger just shared a video of himself and his dancing instructor performing great dance skills on Instagram. In the virtual world, the video has gone viral. The Butter song by 'BTS' has been named the most-sold digital music of the year around the world. The sight of a Bollywood superstar grooving on a K-pop group's song is a real delight for 'BTS' fans.

Tiger Shroff was seen in the video wearing a black vest with a green cargo and a hat on his head. His dance instructor, on the other hand, was dressed in a white vest and shorts with a matching cap. Disha Patani, Shaan, Krishna Shroff, Ayesha Shroff, and Dharmesh have all expressed their admiration for the video, which has garnered a lot of attention from fans and friends. Disha Patani has also expressed her admiration for BTS on numerous occasions and has never shied away from admitting that she is a die-hard fan. She had previously stated that she is a member of the ARMY fanbase. She also shared a photo of the group's hit song Boy With Luv at the time, claiming to be enamoured with it.

For the second year in a row, BTS earns the title of most-sold digital song of the year in the United States. According to a joint annual year-end report released by MRC Data and Billboard on Thursday (US Time), 'Butter' topped the charts in the country with 1.89 million downloads sold, according to Yonhap news agency.