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Tiger Shroff firing revives memories of Gulshan Kumar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Baba Siddique killings

Tiger Shroff's firing incident in Mumbai has revived memories of celebrities killed in underworld-linked attacks. From Gulshan Kumar, Javed Riaz Siddiqui and Mukesh Duggal to Sidhu Moose Wala and Baba Siddique, these high-profile murders exposed the deadly reach of organised crime.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 19, 2026, 06:04 PM IST

Tiger Shroff firing revives memories of Gulshan Kumar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Baba Siddique killings
Gulshan Kumar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Baba Siddique
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The firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has once again brought the threat of organised crime against celebrities into focus. The actor escaped unhurt after three motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at his vehicle in Juhu on Sunday, October 18. His driver and another person were injured in the incident. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility, while police are investigating the case. Three suspects, including a minor, were detained in connection with the shooting. The incident has revived memories of prominent personalities whose lives were cut short in attacks linked to the underworld and organised crime.

Gulshan Kumar

The founder of T-Series, Gulshan Kumar, was shot dead outside a temple in Mumbai's Andheri area on August 12, 1997. The music mogul was 42. Investigators suspected an underworld connection, with the case linked to extortion demands and associates of gangster Dawood Ibrahim and Abu Salem. Abdul Rauf Merchant was convicted for the murder. 

Javed Riaz Siddiqui

Film producer Javed Siddique was murdered in Mumbai by gangsters from Dawood Ibrahim's gang. Reports claimed that Siddique had refused to cast Anita Ayoob, Pakistani actress and Dawood's rumoured girlfriend, in one of his upcoming films and thus, Javed was shot dead in Mumbai on June 7, 1994.

Mukesh Duggal

On March 7, 1997, film producer Mukesh Duggal, who was associated with several Hindi films in the 1990s, was shot dead in his Andheri office due to conflicts tied to Chhota Rajan and Chhota Shakeel gangs. His killing came during a period when the Hindi film industry was increasingly facing threats and extortion demands from the underworld mafia dons.

Sidhu Moose Wala

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022, days after his security cover was reduced. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder, while police investigated the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Baba Siddique

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12, 2024, at the age of 66. He was attacked outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra. Mumbai Police suspected the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and investigated the possibility of a contract killing.

READ | Viral video: Jackie Shroff brutally trolled after Tiger Shroff firing, netizens slam him over BJP support: 'Aur karo Modi Modi'

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