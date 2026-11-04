Tiger Shroff firing case: Wanted gangster Anil Pandit's sister-in-law remanded in police custody till November 16

Prime accused Anil Pandit's sister-in-law Suneha Pandit was arrested in Haryana, brought to Mumbai on transit remand, and produced before special MCOCA judge S Navandar. She is the 13th accused arrested in connection with the October 18 firing at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai.

A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday remanded wanted gangster Anil Pandit's sister-in-law Suneha Pandit to police custody till November 16 in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, after police stated that her bank account was used to fund the co-accused in the case. The Crime Branch informed the court that funds were transferred into a bank account linked to Suneha's mobile phone number from an overseas cryptocurrency wallet operated by her husband, Abhishek Pandit, to distribute money among the co-accused in the case.

Suneha was arrested in Haryana on November 1, brought to Mumbai on transit remand, and produced before special MCOCA judge S Navandar. She is the 13th accused arrested in connection with the October 18 firing at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area when he was leaving a football ground. While the 36-year-old Baaghi actor escaped largely unhurt, his car driver and a bystander, a vlogger, were injured in the shooting.

Police informed the court that Suneha's husband, Abhishek Pandit, operates a cryptocurrency wallet from overseas and that money collected through extortion was being routed to it. This money was then transferred to a local bank account linked to Suneha's mobile number and subsequently distributed to the arrested co-accused. Suneha was aware of these transactions, and her custodial interrogation was necessary to apprehend the wanted accused, the police argued.

Defence advocate Ajinkya Mirgal argued that the accused is innocent and had nothing to do with the crime, nor was she part of any conspiracy. He termed the police's claims far-fetched and contended that investigators have no material evidence against the accused. She has been arrested only to put the family under pressure and extract a confession, he added. The court remanded the accused to police custody, observing that her custodial remand was necessary to probe her role in the conspiracy.

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