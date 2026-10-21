Tiger Shroff firing case: Two more arrested hours after Gujarat police nabbed Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member

Mumbai Police achieved another major development in the Tiger Shroff firing case. Hours after a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member was arrested, two more accused were nabbed.

Tiger Shroff firing case: Another major development achieved in the Tiger Shroff firing attack. Hours after Gujarat Police arrested a gang member of Lawrence Bishnoi, two more accused, Samir and Jatin, were nabbed by Mumbai Police. Till Wednesday, the total number of people arrested in the Tiger Shroff attack case reached 10. Mumbai Police took two men into custody who had allegedly helped other accused to acquire the weapons that were used at the crime scene to kill the actor.

The accused kept changing accommodations to avoid being traced by police

On Tuesday, four people, including two women, were arrested from Haryana and Delhi. The ninth accused, Jatin, went to Amritsar with other accused Kunal and Sumit to procure weapons. The 10th accused, Samir, is a friend of Jatin and had stayed with the three shooters in Andheri (Mumbai). These four kept changing their accommodations to avoid being traced by the police. As per the latest reports, investigators are examining where the accused stayed and how frequently they changed lodges, and whether the arrangements were made to evade police surveillance. Police are also investigating Samir's links with the other accused in the case.

Also read: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Haryana DGP issues stern warning to gangsters as probe reveals weapons trail

What is the Tiger Shroff firing case?

On the Sunday evening of October 18, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was attacked by three unidentified men; two of them opened fire at him when he was leaving the Pushpa Narsee Park after his usual football match. The third one was on a bike and helped the shooters to flee from the crime scene. Five rounds were fired, with no fatal casualties. However, Tiger's driver got injured, and the Baaghi actor's arm suffered burn due to gunpoweder with shrads of glass. Even a fan of Tiger Shroff got seriously injured and is currently being treated at a hospital. On Wednesday, October 21, Jackie confirmed that Ayesha Shroff, his wife, Tiger's mom, met the injured fan and is bearing the expense of the treatment.