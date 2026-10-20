Tiger Shroff firing case: Shooters planned attack a week earlier on October 11, why did their first plan fail?

Police suspect the three accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case planned to target him on October 11 but abandoned the attempt after the actor missed his usual football game. They returned a week later on October 18 and opened fire at his BMW in Juhu.

Tiger Shroff missed his usual Sunday football game on October 11, forcing the three shooters allegedly lying in wait for him to abandon their attempt, police suspect. A week later, on October 18, the accused returned to the same location in Mumbai’s Juhu and opened fire at the actor’s BMW as he was leaving the premises. According to the investigations, the three accused - Rehan, Phool Singh and Hrithik Kumar - visited Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu on October 11, when they may have initially planned to target the actor. However, Tiger did not turn up for his usual football game that day.

The three allegedly returned a week later. CCTV footage reportedly shows them repeatedly circling the entrance to the football ground and looking inside from around 4.30 pm on October 18. Tiger regularly plays football there on Sundays between 5 pm and 7 pm. At around 7 pm, as he was leaving the ground in his BMW, two of the accused allegedly opened fire at the car from the front and left side. The third accused was waiting on a motorcycle and allegedly helped the other two escape after the firing.

According to the FIR, Tiger’s driver, Firdous Ibrahim Baloch, 48, was behind the wheel. Baloch, who has worked with the actor’s family for 28 years, sustained a bullet injury to his left wrist, with the bullet lodging in his forearm. His right ring finger was also fractured. The complaint also mentions injuries to Tiger’s chest and right hand. In a dramatic turn, the injured driver got out of the car, following which Tiger took the wheel and drove the same BMW to Santacruz police station. Police subsequently took both of them to Nanavati Hospital in Santacruz West for treatment.

Mumbai Police is now examining whether the October 11 visit was part of an earlier attempt to target the actor. Police also suspect that others may have tracked Tiger’s movements and alerted the shooters when he arrived at the ground. CCTV footage and call detail records are being analysed to establish the accused’s movements and determine whether others were involved in the alleged conspiracy.

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