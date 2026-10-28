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Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Police invokes MCOCA against all the 11 accused

Three assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu area on the evening of October 18. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 03:38 PM IST

Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Police invokes MCOCA against all the 11 accused
Tiger Shroff firing case update
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The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case related to the firing on actor Tiger Shroff, an official said on Tuesday. Sections under the Act were added after obtaining approval from the competent authority, the official said.

The original First Information Report (FIR) was registered on October 19, a day after the incident, under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Arms Act at Juhu police station. Following the formal sanction, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA were added against all the accused, the official said. These sections define punishments for committing organized crime. The Crime Branch has arrested 11 people in the case so far.

Three assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu area on the evening of October 18. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured. Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been named as a wanted accused in the case.

READ | From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

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