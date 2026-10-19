Tiger Shroff firing case: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde meets Baaghi actor at his residence, assures Mumbai Police will 'put an end to this hooliganism'

Hours after Tiger Shroff escaped from the grave incident, Maharashtra's Deputy CM, Eknath Shinde arrived at the actor's residence, and assured swift action against attackers.

Tiger Shroff firing case: Hours after actor Tiger Shroff escaped from a grave firing attack at Juhu, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at his residence. Videos of injured Tiger, with his left arm being bandaged, seated beside Shinde went viral on the internet in no time. Shinde reassured the Baaghi actor and his family and confirmed that the attackers and the gang behind this won't be spared. Later, Shinde even interacted with the press and ensured strict action to bring back security in Mumbai.

Eknath Shinde meets injured Tiger Shroff

Moments after two unidentified shooters fired five rounds at Tiger Shroff's car, the actor saved the driver from pushing him out of danger, shifted from the passenger seat to the driver's seat, and drove himself to Nanavati Hospital. After Tiger was discharged from the hospital, he was escorted home with police security. At his residence, Shinde arrived, and he was seen interacting with Tiger and his mother, Ayesha Shroff. The actor injured his arm in the attack, and he was seen with a bandage on it.

What did Eknath Shinde promise to Tiger and Mumbai's residents

The firing attack on Tiger Shroff has jolted not only Bollywood, but even common people. After Baba Siddique's murder, attacks at Salman Khan, and Rohit Shetty's residence, this incident has further created fear among the citizens of the city, which was considered to be the safest for many years. Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang took responsibility for these attacks.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Visuals from inside the residence of Tiger Shroff as Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde arrived to visit him following an incident of firing at his car, injuring his driver The actor is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries, as per Mumbai Police (Visuals source: Shivsena PR) — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

After walking out of Tiger's home, Eknath Shinde interacted with the media. In Marathi, Shinde confirmed, "This is a major incident... five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken... I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated. Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995... These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism."

(With inputs from ANI)