Tiger Shroff firing case: Delhi Police gets brutally trolled for calling 'saab' to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: 'Ek Bharat Ratna bhi de do usko'

On one side, Eknath Shinde promised Tiger Shroff and celebs that he would put an end to hooliganism in Mumbai. On the other side, Delhi Police has adressed jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi with respect. Netizens are bashing the latter.

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has raised questions related to the security and safety of eminent personalities in Mumbai city. On one side, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the Baaghi actor at his home and ensured major action to put an end to the hooliganism. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also promised a swift response to the attack. They are trying to restore the faith of people in Mumbai city. On the other hand, Delhi Police is addressing jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi with utmost respect, leaving netizens furious over their cowardice. A video from the press briefing of Delhi Police went viral, leaving internet users baffled.

What did the Delhi Police say about Lawrence Bishnoi?

In the video from the press briefing, a police official neither accepts nor denies the claims of Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang taking responsibility for the firing attack on Tiger Shroff on Sunday evening. A police official told the media, "Dekhiye iss cheez ko main abhi certify nahi kar sakta. But main yeh bata sakta hu ki ismein jo msg tha, jo call tha, uss mein Lawrence Bishnoi 'Saab' ka naam liya gaya tha." This clip from the press conference went viral, leading to the ultimate trolling of Delhi Police.

Watch the viral video

Why is Delhi Police getting trolled?

Netizens are bashing Delhi Police, as they are addressing a gangster as 'Saab'. Several netizens expressed anger, saying even the police are afraid of Bishnoi. A netizen wrote, "Darr sabko lagta hai. Gala sabka sukhta hai." Another netizen wrote, "Waah re Police, Saab, ek Bharat Ratna bhi de do usse." One of the netizens wrote, "Sahab... power bhi kya cheez hai. Gareeb par toh bulldozers chala dete ho, gandi gandi gali deto ho."

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi is a gangster and the kingpin of an international organized crime syndicate known as the Bishnoi Gang. He has been in prison since 2015, currently held at Sabarmati Central Jail, Gujarat. Yet, Bishnoi allegedly continues to direct criminal operations, drug trafficking, and extortion through illicit communications. For the unversed, Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang took responsibility for politician Baba Siddique's murder, firing at Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty's residence.