Tiger Shroff firing case: Anil Pandit named absconding accused, 4 sent to police custody till October 26

Mumbai’s Esplanade Court has remanded four accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case to police custody until October 26. Police allege the accused supplied weapons on gangster Anil Pandit’s instructions. With 10 arrests so far, the investigation into the October 18 attack continues.

Four accused arrested in connection with the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff were produced before Mumbai’s Esplanade Court on Thursday. The court remanded them to police custody until October 26, rejecting the Mumbai Police’s request to extend their custody until October 31. Gangster Anil Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who is believed to be operating from the US, has been named as an absconding accused in the case. According to the police remand application, the firing was carried out at his behest. Pandit had allegedly claimed responsibility for the October 18 attack in a social media post.

The four accused were identified as Kunal, 21, and Sumit, 19, both from Haryana’s Sonipat district, and Radha, 23, and Babita, 23, from Uttar Pradesh. They were brought to Mumbai from Kota, Rajasthan, and produced before the court after undergoing medical examinations. According to the police, Kunal and Sumit collected a pistol and 20 rounds from Amritsar on Pandit’s instructions. Radha and Babita allegedly travelled to Mumbai and handed over the weapon to other conspirators. Investigators told the court that the four had actively participated in the conspiracy and supplied the weapon used by the shooters.

The defence lawyers opposed the police custody plea, arguing that there was insufficient material against the accused and that they had been arrested on suspicion. After hearing both sides, the court granted police custody until October 26. Mumbai Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested a total of 10 persons so far. On Wednesday, the court remanded three suspected shooters - Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Bihar and residing in Mumbai; and Phool Singh, from Haryana - to police custody until October 31.

The firing took place around 7 pm on October 18 in Mumbai’s Juhu area, when Shroff was leaving a football club. At least two men allegedly opened fire at his car before fleeing on a motorcycle. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and a bystander sustained injuries. The motorcycle was later found abandoned in suburban Andheri.

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