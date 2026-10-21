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Tiger Shroff firing case: All 3 accused sent to police custody till Oct 31

All three accused arrested for opening fire at the Heropanti actor's car in Mumbai have been sent to 10-day police custody till October 31. More details below.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 04:52 PM IST

Tiger Shroff firing case: All 3 accused sent to police custody till Oct 31
Tiger Shroff firing accused sent to 10-day custody. (Pic Credits: X)
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In a major development in the Tiger Shroff car firing case, all three accused arrested for opening fire at the Heropanti actor's car in Mumbai have been sent to 10-day police custody till October 31. The accused were produced before a Mumbai court on Wednesday, October 21, days after they were caught at Kota railway station.

In a major development in the Tiger Shroff car firing case, all three accused arrested for opening fire at the Heropanti actor's car in Mumbai have been sent to 10-day police custody till October 31. The accused were produced before a Mumbai court on Wednesday, October 21, days after they were caught at Kota railway station.

The accused were brought to Mumbai on Wednesday morning after a magistrate in Kota had granted transit remand. After reaching Mumbai, they were taken to GT Hospital for a medical examination. Later, the police escorted them to the Anti-Extortion Cell office for interrogation.

The accused have been identified as Rehan, Ritik Kurmi, and Phool Singh. Earlier, Mumbai Police said four people, including two women (Radha and Babita) and two men (Sumit and Kunal), had been arrested in connection with the firing case. ''Yesterday, a special team arrested four people, including two women named Radha and Babita and two men named Sumit and Kunal. Having recently been released from jail in connection with another case, Kunal, acting on instructions from Anil Pandit, traveled to Amritsar with his associate, Sumit, to collect weapons from a specific location. With the help of his associate Radha, he then had these weapons transported to Mumbai,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pravin Tripathi told ANI.

A day before, the Mumbai Crime Branch said that Tiger Shroff was not the first target of the shooters and were allegedly targeting another prominent Bollywood celebrity but were unable to reach them due to tight security.

'Later, the shooters decided to target Tiger Shroff, believing he would be an easier target, and opened fire at him instead,'' the Mumbai Crime Branch said.

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