Tiger Shroff firing case: Accused surveyed homes of Amitabh Bachchan, Salman, Aamir, Akshay; rickshaw driver leaked crucial detail about Baaghi actor

New development in Tiger Shroff's firing case revealed that before the attack, the shooters visited different celebrities' homes, and even clicked pictures of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan.

The accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff had reportedly conducted reconnaissance of the residences of several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, before the attack, according to sources in the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Shooters were asked to check celebs who have less security

The shooters were reportedly instructed to target celebrities whose security arrangements were relatively less stringent. During the reconnaissance, different auto-rickshaw drivers had also taken the accused to the residences of several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

It is learnt that the accused would ask auto-rickshaw drivers, whose services they used to get around Mumbai, to show them the homes of Bollywood stars. The accused allegedly told the drivers that they wanted to take pictures of the celebrities' residences. Subsequently, different auto-rickshaw drivers took them to the homes of several actors.

Autorickshaw driver leaked Tiger Shroff's Sunday plans?

During this period, an auto-rickshaw driver reportedly informed the accused that actor Tiger Shroff, son of Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, visited a football ground in Juhu every Sunday to play football. Following this information, the accused reached the football ground on October 11, but Tiger Shroff did not visit the venue that day. The accused then returned to the same ground the following Sunday, October 18. This time, they were carrying firearms. It was during this visit that firing was carried out at Tiger's vehicle.

According to the police, some other individuals had also travelled to Mumbai from Haryana during the same period. They allegedly conducted reconnaissance before returning to Haryana. After the attack on Tiger, the accused discarded both firearms at an unidentified location while leaving Mumbai.

What were the firearms that were used in the attack?

According to police sources, the attackers had used one foreign-made pistol and one country-made pistol in the attack. The accused reportedly did not have much information about the type of foreign-made pistol they had used. On October 20, the initial questioning of the accused revealed some significant information that the 'Baaghi' actor was not the primary target.

The Mumbai Police is now tasked with tracing the location where the firearms were discarded. It was on October 18 that Tiger escaped after three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at his car in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Within hours of the incident, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang shared a post on social media, taking responsibility for the attack. The accused reportedly learned through social media reels shared by Tiger's fans that he did not have police protection at that time

and, keeping this in mind, they decided to target him.

Was Tiger never the primary target?

During the preliminary questioning, it was also revealed that the attack on Tiger was intended to spread fear in the industry. Several members of the film industry, including Amaal Mallik, Mika Singh, Vidyut Jammwal, Shatrughan Sinha, and Ravi Kishan, have raised their concerns following the incident.