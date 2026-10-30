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Tiger Shroff firing case: 12th accused arrested in Haryana, MCOCA invoked

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Tiger Shroff firing case: 12th accused arrested in Haryana, MCOCA invoked

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the 12th accused in the firing case targeting Tiger Shroff and is bringing him from Sonipat to Mumbai on transit remand as the investigation continues under MCOCA.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 30, 2026, 02:11 PM IST

Tiger Shroff firing case: 12th accused arrested in Haryana, MCOCA invoked
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The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the 12th accused in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. The accused was apprehended in Sonipat, Haryana, and is being brought to Mumbai after police secured transit remand.

The arrest comes nearly two weeks after gunmen allegedly opened fire at a vehicle linked to Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Tiger was not injured in the incident. His driver and two other people, however, were hurt in the firing.

Police recover firearms and ammunition

The investigation has also led to the recovery of two firearms and 10 live rounds from Surat, Gujarat.

Police suspect that the weapons may have been used in the firing incident. The recovery was made as investigators continued to trace the people allegedly involved in the attack.

"A team of the Mumbai Crime Branch has recovered two firearms and 10 live cartridges from Surat, Gujarat," a statement by officials read, "During the course of investigation of DCB CID CR No 143/26 registered under Sections 109(1), 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, (BNS) and 3, 25 of Arms Act."

MCOCA added to case

The Mumbai Police have now invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all the accused in the case. The case, registered as DCB CID CR No. 143/26, was initially filed on October 19 under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

The competent authority approved the use of MCOCA under Section 23(1)(a) on October 27. Following the approval, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of the Act were added to the case.

The Crime Branch is continuing its investigation to establish the roles of the accused and trace other possible links to the firing.

Firing took place in Juhu

The incident happened on the evening of October 18 near Pushpa Park in Mumbai's Juhu area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Juhu police station. According to police, unidentified gunmen allegedly fired at Tiger Shroff's vehicle. The actor escaped unharmed, while his driver and two other people suffered injuries.

Reports said Tiger was returning after playing when the firing took place. An autorickshaw driver was also reportedly among those injured.

Police have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack and the people allegedly involved in carrying it out.

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