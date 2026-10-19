Tiger Shroff firing attack: Ravi Kishan calls its 'chinta ka vishay', Shatrughan Sinha admits Baaghi actor was 'lucky to escape', film industry reacts

The attack on Tiger Shroff has affected not only his fans, but also his colleagues and seniors. Read on to know how the film industry rected to the incident.

The attack on Tiger Shroff has sent shockwaves in the film industry. Several artistes from the fraternity have reacted to the failed assassination attempt on the Baaghi actor. Speaking to the media, actor Ravie Dubey described the incident as "tragic." "This is very tragic. The people who did this should be caught as soon as possible. This will give us all some relief. Public safety is the most important," he said.

Here's how Ravie Dubey and Mika Singh reacted

Singer Mika requested the government to "take this matter seriously." In an Instagram post, Mika dropped a reel and wrote, "Mumbai has always been known as one of the safest cities in India, where people—especially women—have felt confident walking, working, and travelling even late at night. But after the incident involving Tiger Shroff, it raises serious concerns about our safety. No one should have to live in fear on the streets of our own city. I sincerely request the government and the concerned authorities to take this matter seriously and ensure the safety of every citizen. We need stronger action and accountability so that Mumbai continues to be a city where everyone feels safe, day or night."

टाइगर श्रोफ पर लोरेन्स गेंग के हुमले के बाद बोलीवुड मे डर का माहोल सिंगर मिकासिंह मुंबइ में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर चिंता जताइ https://t.co/DFZQeNARvJ — Dixit Soni (@DixitGujarat) October 19, 2026

Ravi Kishan on attack on Tiger Shroff firing attack

Speaking to the media at Patna airport, Ravi condemned the shocking incident, calling it a matter of concern and expressing hope that the Mumbai Police would soon track down the culprits. He said, "Bhaut dukhad hua...chinta ka vishay hai. (It is a matter of great concern and a matter for investigation). We have full faith in the Maharashtra Police. An investigation will take place, and those found guilty will receive the harshest possible punishment. It is a deeply concerning and serious matter. Tiger is a very innocent person. I pray to Mahadev and Mata Rani to protect him. The Maharashtra Police and the Maharashtra government are leaving no stone unturned. Very soon, all those responsible will be caught and given the severest punishment."

Shatrughan Sinha called Tiger lucky

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha questioned the attacks and threats targeting the actor. In a post on X, he said Tiger was fortunate to escape unhurt, while his driver was badly injured in the incident. Reacting to the incident, Shatrughan wrote, "What's happening? Yesterday's shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting & firing on the most loved star @TIGERSHROFF, worthy son of the most worthy father @bindasbhidu. In fact, Tiger was lucky to go unhurt, but his poor driver was injured badly. (sic)"

What's happening???? Yesterday's shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting & firing on most loved star @TIGERSHROFF worthy son of the most worthy father @bindasbhidu. In fact Tiger was lucky to go unhurt, but his poor driver was injured badly. Honble CM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis & https://t.co/7lovDa6k89. @mieknathshinde seem to be extremely concerned on this serious matter. Jai Hind! @YashwantSinha @MamataOfficial @ArvindKejriwal @SanjayAzadSln — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 19, 2026

Three accused attackers arrested from Kota

A major lead in the Tiger Shroff firing attack, the three shooters allegedly involved in the assassination attempt on the Bollywood actor have been arrested at Rajasthan's Kota railway station. They fled from Mumbai after the assassination and were travelling by train. As NDTV reported, two of the accused are from Haryana, and one is from Maharashtra, and all three are reportedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. As ANI reported, investigating agencies presume that before carrying out the attack, the trained shooters conducted a recce of the actor's movements.