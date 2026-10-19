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Tiger Shroff firing attack: First image of shooters surface, CM Devendra Fadnavis says 'cowards will be arrested'

The first image of the shooters has surfaced. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also reacted to the Tiger Shroff firing incident, and asured that the accused will be punished.

Tiger Shroff, shooters who attempted to kill actor (Image source: File photo, Twitter)

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