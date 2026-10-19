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Tiger Shroff firing attack: First image of shooters surface, CM Devendra Fadnavis says 'cowards will be arrested'

Tiger firing attack: First image of shooters surface, CM Devendra Fadnavis react

Tiger Shroff firing attack: Eyewitness makes shocking revealtions, clarifies there were three attackers, explains how driver got injured

Tiger Shroff firing case: Eyewitness makes shocking revelations

Viral video: Tiger Shroff injures arm in firing attack, but took THIS action to save his driver, netizens laud actor: 'This guy has guts'

Viral video: Tiger Shroff injures arm in firing attack, but took THIS action

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Tiger Shroff firing attack: First image of shooters surface, CM Devendra Fadnavis says 'cowards will be arrested'

The first image of the shooters has surfaced. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also reacted to the Tiger Shroff firing incident, and asured that the accused will be punished.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Oct 19, 2026, 11:05 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Tiger Shroff firing attack: First image of shooters surface, CM Devendra Fadnavis says 'cowards will be arrested'
Tiger Shroff, shooters who attempted to kill actor (Image source: File photo, Twitter)
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Tiger Shroff firing attack: Another major development unfolded as the photo of the two unidentified shooters surfaced. As NDTV reported, as Mumbai Police intensify the search for the accused, the first images of the shooters involved in the assassination attempt have emerged. A close-up image, seemingly from CCTV footage, shows two young men (in their mid-20s) standing together, one wearing a black cap.

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Tiger Shroff firing attack: First image of shooters surface, CM Devendra Fadnavis says 'cowards will be arrested'
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