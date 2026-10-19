Tiger Shroff firing attack: First image of shooters surface, CM Devendra Fadnavis says 'cowards will be arrested'

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The first image of the shooters has surfaced. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also reacted to the Tiger Shroff firing incident, and asured that the accused will be punished.
Tiger Shroff firing attack: Another major development unfolded as the photo of the two unidentified shooters surfaced. As NDTV reported, as Mumbai Police intensify the search for the accused, the first images of the shooters involved in the assassination attempt have emerged. A close-up image, seemingly from CCTV footage, shows two young men (in their mid-20s) standing together, one wearing a black cap.