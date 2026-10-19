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Tiger Shroff firing attack: First image of shooters surface, CM Devendra Fadnavis says 'cowards will be arrested'

Tiger firing attack: First image of shooters surface, CM Devendra Fadnavis react

Tiger Shroff firing attack: Eyewitness makes shocking revealtions, clarifies there were three attackers, explains how driver got injured

Tiger Shroff firing case: Eyewitness makes shocking revelations

Viral video: Tiger Shroff injures arm in firing attack, but took THIS action to save his driver, netizens laud actor: 'This guy has guts'

Viral video: Tiger Shroff injures arm in firing attack, but took THIS action

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Tiger Shroff firing attack: Eyewitness makes shocking revealtions, clarifies there were three attackers, explains how driver got injured

Tiger Shroff firing case got a huge development. An eyewitness narrated the incident from his POV, explaining how the actor's driver was injured and how many attackers were at the crime scene.

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Simran SinghANI

Updated : Oct 19, 2026, 10:12 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Tiger Shroff firing attack: Eyewitness makes shocking revealtions, clarifies there were three attackers, explains how driver got injured
Tiger Shroff, an eyewitness to the firing attack (Image source: File photo, ANI)
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Tiger Shroff firing incident got a huge development with inputs from an eyewitness. It was a busy evening in Mumbai’s Juhu area, with several locals present when actor Tiger Shroff was targeted in a firing incident on Sunday. Eyewitness Rakesh Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, recounted what he witnessed during the incident while speaking to ANI.

What did the rickshaw driver reveal about the incident? 

Rakesh told ANI, "I drive a rickshaw here in Mumbai... I arrived around 7:00 PM to take my vehicle out... There were three individuals involved: one was on a motorcycle, while two others were standing outside - one near the gate, and another positioned slightly ahead of it. When the shooting began, one person opened fire from the front, targeting the specific seat where Tiger Shroff was sitting... another person, the one near the gate, fired a shot that struck the driver in the hand. It happened around 7:00 PM."

Also read: Viral video: Tiger Shroff injures arm in firing attack, but took THIS action to save his driver, netizens laud actor: 'This guy has guts'

 

Police registered an FIR against three individuals

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against three unidentified individuals in connection with the firing incident. An FIR has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, as per Mumbai Police.

What did DCP say about the incident?

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg, Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped injury after unidentified individuals opened fire as he was leaving the football club in his car at around 7 pm on Sunday. Two people, including the actor's driver, sustained injuries in the incident that happened in Mumbai's Juhu area. The driver was reportedly struck by bullets, while the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries.

Also read: Tiger Shroff firing case: Delhi Police gets brutally trolled for calling 'saab' to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: 'Ek Bharat Ratna bhi de do usko'

 

Eknath Shinde promises swift action against hooliganism 

After news emerged that the actor was targeted in a shooting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited his residence on Sunday night to enquire about his well-being and to assure him of the state government's support. Photographs from Tiger Shroff's residence showed the actor with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm as he interacted with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, was also present during the meeting.

(With inputs from ANI)

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