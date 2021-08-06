Tiger Shroff drops motion poster of new single 'Vande Mataram', song to release on August 10

Days ahead of Independence day, Tiger Shroff unveiled the motion poster of his new single, a patriotic anthem, 'Vande Mataram', directed by Remo D'Souza.

Voiced by Tiger Shroff, this marks the singer-actor's first-ever song in Hindi after garnering success with two English songs, 'Casanova' and 'Unbelievable'. The song will release on August 10.

Sharing his excitement on the release of the motion poster, Tiger Shroff wrote in his Instagram caption, "This is the first time I have attempted to sing a song like this, so excited and nervous at the same time to share with you all my next single #VandeMataram. It's not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home. Releasing on 10th August."

The motion poster instantly instils a patriotic feeling and the song is set to do more. Directed by Remo D'Souza, his vision will make the euphonious song extra special.

For the unversed, Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music has given the audiences some splendid melodious treats with songs like 'Prada' featuring Alia Bhatt, 'Jaaye Be' by Ammy Virk, the spirit uplifting song, 'Muskurayega India' and 'Jugni 2.0' to name a few.

Sung by Tiger Shroff, 'Vande Mataram' is directed by Remo D'Souza, Composed by Vishal Mishra, Lyrics by Kaushal Kishore and Choreographed by Ankan Sen, Jueli Vaidya and Rahul Shetty.