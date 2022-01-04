Tiger Shroff drops insanely hot picture from 'Heropanti 2' sets, rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani reacts

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are the rumoured lovebirds in the B-town as the couple hasn't officially confirmed their relationship yet. Jackie Shroff's son took to Instagram on Tuesday 4 January to share the release date of his next film 'Heropanti 2' and dropped an insanely hot picture from the sets of the film.

He wrote, "Heropanti level doubled up this sched! Shooting for one of the most challenging sequences! Can’t wait to share a glimpse of it! Witness it in cinemas this Eid on 29th April, 2022."

Disha Patani, his rumoured girlfriend, reacted to the video by commenting "Cant wait" along with three fire emojis.









'Heropanti 2' is the sequel of Tiger's debut film 'Heropanti' released in 2014. It also marked the debut of Kriti Sanon in Bollywood. The upcoming sequel stars Tara Sutaria opposite Tiger and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in supporting role. The film's music is being composed by A. R. Rahman. Famous choreographer Ahmed Khan will direct this romantic action film. 'Heropanti 2' is not the first time that Tiger and Tara have been paired up together. The actors also shared the screen space in 'Student of the Year 2' in 2019.

Along with 'Heropanti 2', Tiger will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Ganapath' opposite Kriti Sanon in 2022. The Vikas Bahl directorial will release on December 23. While Tara Sutaria will be seen in another sequel in 2022 as her next release, set for theatrical release on 8 July, is 'Ek Villain Returns', the spiritual sequel of 'Ek Villain'.

Tiger and Disha were recently spotted together as they returned from their New Year vacation in Maldives. The two didn't confirm that they were together but their vacay pictures on their Instagram accounts seemed clicked at similar locations.