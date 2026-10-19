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Tiger Shroff breaks silence on firing outside Mumbai club, tells Maha Deputy CM Shinde he received no prior threats

Tiger Shroff has told Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde that he received no prior threats and does not know why he was targeted in the Mumbai firing. Three suspects have been arrested in Kota, while investigators suspect the shooters tracked the actor's movements before the attack.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 19, 2026, 02:20 PM IST

Tiger Shroff breaks silence on firing outside Mumbai club, tells Maha Deputy CM Shinde he received no prior threats
Tiger Shroff and Maharashta Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
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Tiger Shroff has told Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that he had received no threats before the firing incident outside a football club in Mumbai's Juhu area and was unaware of why anyone would target him. The actor reportedly said he had no indication that such an attack could take place and could not understand the motive behind it. He also clarified that he was not in touch with Salman Khan.

Tiger Shroff, mother Ayesha Shroff shaken by firing incident

Shinde visited Shroff’s residence on Sunday night to meet the actor and his family and assure them of the state government’s support. He also spoke to Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, who was reportedly in shock following the incident. Ayesha said her son had no animosity towards anyone and had never fought with anyone. She also pointed out that he did not interact much with people and expressed her inability to understand why he had been targeted. Shinde said Shroff had sustained injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and glass fragments. He added that both the actor and his mother were deeply shaken by the incident.

Three suspects arrested in Kota, shooters allegedly tracked actor’s movements

The development comes after three suspects were arrested at Kota railway station in Rajasthan while travelling on a train from Mumbai to Delhi. Investigators suspect that the attack was carried out by trained shooters who had conducted reconnaissance before executing the plan, according to a report by news agency ANI. Sources cited by ANI said the assailants allegedly knew that Shroff regularly visited the Juhu football ground on Sundays. They reportedly monitored his movements and timed the attack as he was leaving the venue in his car. After the firing, the suspects allegedly followed a pre-planned escape route along SV Road, passing through Vile Parle and Andheri. They reportedly abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station before boarding a train towards Borivali.

FIR registered under BNS, Arms Act

An FIR was registered against three unidentified individuals in connection with the shooting. According to ANI, the charges include Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. The investigation is underway to establish the motive behind the attack and determine the roles of the arrested suspects.

READ | Tiger Shroff Attack: Suspects got Rs 50,000 in advance, recced actor's house and gym for 10 days, here is how shooting was plotted

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