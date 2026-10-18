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Tiger Shroff attacked: Shocking viral video shows shots being fired at actor's car in Juhu

A viral video shows shots being fired at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries. Police have launched a manhunt and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 08:58 PM IST

Tiger Shroff attacked: Shocking viral video shows shots being fired at actor's car in Juhu
Tiger Shroff attacked
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A shocking viral video has surfaced showing shots being fired at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor narrowly escaped unhurt after three motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries in the incident, police said.

The incident took place near Pushpa Park, within the jurisdiction of Juhu police station in the western suburb. Police are investigating the sequence of events leading up to the firing, an official said. "Shroff is safe and has not sustained any injuries in the firing incident," the official reiterated.

According to preliminary reports, an unidentified individual opened fire at the actor and his friend. The viral video purportedly shows a person firing shots at the actor's car, bringing the incident into focus.

Following the incident, a massive manhunt has been launched to track down those involved. Specialised police teams are examining CCTV footage from the area to gather clues and identify the suspects, the official added.

Born as Jai Hemant Shroff, Tiger Shroff is son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and debuted in Bollywood with the action romantice drama Heropanti in 2014. Known for his action stunts and dance moves, Tiger has starred in commercially successful films including Baaghi, Baaghi 2, War, and Singham Again.

He was last seen in the 2025 release Baaghi 4, which bombed at the box office. His next release is Lag Jaa Gale, which also features Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya, and is slated to release on May 14, 2027.

READ | Shots fired at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, actor narrowly escapes, two people injured

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