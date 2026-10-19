Tiger Shroff Attack: Suspects got Rs 50,000 in advance, recced actor's house and gym for 10 days, here is how shooting was plotted

Three suspects, including a minor, have been arrested in Kota for the firing at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai. The accused allegedly received Rs 50,000, tracked the actor for 10 days and conducted a recce of his home and gym. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility.

Three suspects have been arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. The accused allegedly received ₹50,000 collectively in advance to carry out the attack, police sources said. The three were detained at Kota railway station on Monday morning while travelling on a train from Mumbai to Delhi in a joint operation involving the Mumbai Police, Rajasthan Police and Railway Police.

Who are the suspects in Tiger Shroff attack?

A police source identified two of the suspects as Rehan, 18, from Sonipat in Haryana, and Ritik, 22, originally from Begusarai in Bihar. The third accused is a minor from Haryana. Investigators are questioning them to establish their individual roles and determine whether all three were directly involved in the shooting.

How was the attack on Tiger Shroff planned?

According to sources, the attackers had allegedly conducted a recce of Shroff’s residence and gym before the incident and tracked his movements and schedule for nearly 10 days. They reportedly gathered information about the actor’s frequently visited locations through paparazzi videos and content posted by bloggers on social media. The accused were also allegedly in constant contact with their handlers through WhatsApp and Signal, with the location of the crime scene reportedly shared with them through these messaging apps. Following the firing, the shooters allegedly escaped along a pre-planned route via SV Road, passing through Vile Parle and Andheri. They abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station before boarding a train towards Borivali.

When and how was Tiger Shroff attacked?

The shooting took place around 7 pm on Sunday as Shroff was leaving Pushpa Park in Juhu in his car. The actor was seated in the front passenger seat when three assailants allegedly fired five rounds at the vehicle. Shroff escaped serious injury, while his driver and another person were injured in the incident.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting. Two alleged gang operatives, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, claimed responsibility in social media posts. The investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify the roles of the arrested suspects and their alleged handlers.

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