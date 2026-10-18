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Tiger Shroff attack: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility, says 'anyone who works with Salman Khan is next'

Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack on Tiger Shroff in Mumbai on Sunday. A social media post attributed to gangster Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu has yalso threatened members of the Hindi film industry working with Salman Khan.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 09:09 PM IST

Tiger Shroff attack: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility, says 'anyone who works with Salman Khan is next'
Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibilty behind attack on Tiger Shroff
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Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after three motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at him in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, leaving his driver and an autorickshaw driver injured, police said. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post and an audio clip attributed to gangster Anil Pandit. The post claimed that Pandit and Harman Sandhu were behind the firing.

The post also issued a threat to members of the Mumbai film industry who do not follow the gang's instructions or work with Salman Khan. It read, "Regarding what happened with Tiger Shroff in Mumbai today, I, Anil Pandit, and my elder brother Harman Sandhu take responsibility for it. We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly. Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch."

LB2

The incident took place near Pushpa Park, within the jurisdiction of Juhu police station in the western suburb. Police are investigating the sequence of events leading up to the firing. An official reiterated that Shroff was safe and had not sustained any injuries. A massive manhunt has been launched to track down those involved. Specialised police teams are examining CCTV footage from the area to gather clues and identify the suspects, the official added.

Born as Jai Hemant Shroff, Tiger Shroff is son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and debuted in Bollywood with the action romantice drama Heropanti in 2014. Known for his action stunts and dance moves, Tiger has starred in commercially successful films including Baaghi, Baaghi 2, War, and Singham Again. He was last seen in the 2025 release Baaghi 4, which bombed at the box office. His next release is Lag Jaa Gale, which also features Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya, and is slated to release on May 14, 2027.

READ | Shots fired at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, actor narrowly escapes, two people injured

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