Tiger Shroff, Ahmed Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala reunite for 'Baaghi 4'

After delivering three back to back hits, team `Baaghi,` is all set to join hands yet again for the fourth instalment of the franchise.

The trio of director Ahmed Khan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will start working for `Baaghi 4,` soon.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news of the fourth instalment of the hit franchise. "THE #BAAGHI TEAM IS BACK... #TigerShroff, producer #SajidNadiadwala and director #AhmedKhan reunite for #Baaghi4... #Ahmed had directed #Baaghi2 and #Baaghi3 in the #Baaghi franchise #WardaNadiadwala," he wrote on Instagram.

Ahmed Khan who earlier directed two parts of the franchise (Baaghi 2 & Baaghi 3) which have been a huge success will be directing and designing the action like before.

Adarsh also shared that Shroff will also commence shooting for the sequel to his debut flick `Heropanti,` in December 2020 along with director Ahmed Khan.

'Heropanti 2' will be the first film that Tiger Shroff starts shooting post the lockdown.

Tiger will be shooting in 25 countries in total as both the movies will be shot in 12 countries across the globe. With the immense love and appreciation that Heropanti and the franchise of Baaghi have received, both Sajid and Tiger are excited and looking forward to this next step.

'Baaghi 3' was released earlier this year and even with a limited theatrical time, the movie was highly successful. It’ll be interesting to see Tiger take his action sequences a notch higher and how Sajid Nadiadwala mounts these projects and creates a bigger action-oriented world.