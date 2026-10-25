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Tiger Shroff admits being 'in deep shock'; actor makes first BIG STATEMENT on firing attack: 'I have no enmity with anyone'

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Tiger Shroff admits being 'in deep shock'; actor makes first BIG STATEMENT on firing attack: 'I have no enmity with anyone'

Tiger Shroff has made his first big statement on the firing attack and admitted, "Who would want to carry out such a life-threatening attack on me?"

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2026, 01:59 PM IST

Tiger Shroff admits being 'in deep shock'; actor makes first BIG STATEMENT on firing attack: 'I have no enmity with anyone'
Tiger Shroff (Image source: Instagram)
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Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has made his first statement on the firing attack he faced on October 18. As Zoom reported, the Baaghi actor expressed deep shock after being targeted in the shooting attack in Mumbai’s Juhu area. On Sunday evening, around 7 pm, the actor was returning from a football match when two attackers opened fire, firing five shots at him. Shroff remained physically unharmed, but his driver, Firdous Baloch, and a vlogger, Umesh Chauhan, got injured during the attack.

'Why was I attacked?': Tiger Shroff on Crime Branch

In the aftermath, investigators from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch visited Tiger's home to record his statement. As per the reports, Shroff is struggling to process the event and questioned the motive behind the assault. As per the portal, Tiger said, "I'm in deep shock. I do not wish to state anything right now. Who would want to carry out such a life-threatening attack on me? And why?" He further confirmed that he doesn't have enmity or bad blood with anyone. Tiger said, "I have no enmity with anyone. So why was I attacked?" 

Tiger has yet to provide a formal statement due to the ongoing shock; However, police have recorded the testimony of his driver and the injured vlogger to further strengthen the investigation.

Who were the attackers in the Tiger Shroff firing? 

As per the investigation of the Mumbai Crime Branch, 11 individuals linked to the attack were arrested. Authorities identified two primary shooters, both aged 18, who were allegedly accompanied by 22-year-old Ratik Kumar, alias Roshan. Following the shooting, the suspects reportedly fled on a motorcycle, which was later discovered abandoned in Andheri. Their escape plan involved traveling to Surat before attempting to board a train to Delhi with the ultimate goal of reaching Nepal. They were arrested in Kota and were handed over to Mumbai Police.

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