Tiger 3 trailer: Emraan Hashmi forces Salman Khan to choose between country and family, fans say 'real Rathore is here'

Headlines

Israel announces plan to evacuate residents from 28 communities along Lebanon border amid war

Nithari killings: Allahabad HC acquits prime accused Surinder Koli, overturns death penalty in 12 cases

Katrina Kaif fighting wearing only a towel in Tiger 3 trailer breaks the internet, shocked fans say 'never expected...'

Explained: What are the abortion, MTP laws in India? Why is termination of pregnancy in debate again?

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar loses cool, gets into ugly fight with ex Isha Malviya, Sunny Arya, Arun Mashettey, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Navratri 2023: PM Narendra Modi writes navratri special 'garbo' lyrics

Israel announces plan to evacuate residents from 28 communities along Lebanon border amid war

Katrina Kaif fighting wearing only a towel in Tiger 3 trailer breaks the internet, shocked fans say 'never expected...'

Whistle-worthy moments from Salman Khan's Tiger 3 trailer

7 Ayurvedic herbs to control hair loss and premature greying

4 Indian brands owned by Isha Ambani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Navratri 2023: PM Narendra Modi writes navratri special 'garbo' lyrics

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Katrina Kaif fighting wearing only a towel in Tiger 3 trailer breaks the internet, shocked fans say 'never expected...'

Tiger 3 trailer: Emraan Hashmi forces Salman Khan to choose between country and family, fans say 'real Rathore is here'

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya explains how Shehnaaz Gill, late Sidharth Shukla inspire her, says 'I never expected...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tiger 3 trailer: Emraan Hashmi forces Salman Khan to choose between country and family, fans say 'real Rathore is here'

Tiger 3 trailer has Salman Khan return in his most iconic role in a bigger, grander style with some praise for Emraan Hashmi's antagonist as well.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Everyone’s favourite super spy from Bollywood – Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore is back. Yash Raj Films unveiled the trailer of the much anticipated YRF Spy Universe film Tiger 3 on Monday noon. The film follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, and brings back Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as Tiger and Zoya respectively, this time fighting a new menace in the antagonist Emraan Hashmi.

The trailer opens with a senior official (Revathy) says only one man stands between peace and the country's enemies. Then we get an explosive look at Salman's Tiger, taking on baddies. We then see a montage of Tiger's happy life with Zoya and their son while a voice over (from the villain Emraan Hashmi) says that the most important thing for a man is family and Tiger took that from him. He promises revenge, forcing Tiger to choose between 'desh' and 'parivaar'. A cornered Tiger calls for help in this personal mission and sees the support of his old comrades. The final moments of the action-packed trailer reveal Emraan Hashmi's face as he revels in glee at being successful in branding Tiger a traitor.

Fans were quick to praise the trailer. One fan wrote in the comments section, “Cinema stadium banne wala hai (cinemas will turn into stadiums).” Another added, “Tiger 3 Box office Collection 1000+ Crore.” A few Salman fans poked light-hearted fun at Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan where he played a character named Vikram Rathore, which has become quite popular. “The real Rathore is here now,” wrote one fan, adding a wink at the end for good measure.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third instalment in the Tiger series after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda hai, and the fifth film in the larger YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Hrithik Roshan-starrer War and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Shah Rukh will appear as Pathaan in a cameo in Tiger 3, just like Salman’s Tiger had appeared in Pathaan earlier this year.

Tiger 3 is slated for a grand Diwali release with the trailer revealing the release date to be November 12. Many are expecting it to end a run of box office disappointments for Salman Khan, who hasn’t had a clean hit in four years. Tiger 3, in all likeliness, will change that.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who owns India’s most expensive SUV that even Mukesh Ambani doesn’t have, Rolls-Royce that costs…

Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol celebrate India's iconic victory against Pakistan at World Cup 2023

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad; check details

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims began only after 2014: HM Amit Shah

Tiger 3 trailer: Emraan Hashmi forces Salman Khan to choose between country and family, fans say 'real Rathore is here'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE