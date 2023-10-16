Tiger 3 trailer: Emraan Hashmi forces Salman Khan to choose between country and family, fans say 'real Rathore is here'

Tiger 3 trailer has Salman Khan return in his most iconic role in a bigger, grander style with some praise for Emraan Hashmi's antagonist as well.

Everyone’s favourite super spy from Bollywood – Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore is back. Yash Raj Films unveiled the trailer of the much anticipated YRF Spy Universe film Tiger 3 on Monday noon. The film follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, and brings back Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as Tiger and Zoya respectively, this time fighting a new menace in the antagonist Emraan Hashmi.

The trailer opens with a senior official (Revathy) says only one man stands between peace and the country's enemies. Then we get an explosive look at Salman's Tiger, taking on baddies. We then see a montage of Tiger's happy life with Zoya and their son while a voice over (from the villain Emraan Hashmi) says that the most important thing for a man is family and Tiger took that from him. He promises revenge, forcing Tiger to choose between 'desh' and 'parivaar'. A cornered Tiger calls for help in this personal mission and sees the support of his old comrades. The final moments of the action-packed trailer reveal Emraan Hashmi's face as he revels in glee at being successful in branding Tiger a traitor.

Fans were quick to praise the trailer. One fan wrote in the comments section, “Cinema stadium banne wala hai (cinemas will turn into stadiums).” Another added, “Tiger 3 Box office Collection 1000+ Crore.” A few Salman fans poked light-hearted fun at Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan where he played a character named Vikram Rathore, which has become quite popular. “The real Rathore is here now,” wrote one fan, adding a wink at the end for good measure.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third instalment in the Tiger series after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda hai, and the fifth film in the larger YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Hrithik Roshan-starrer War and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Shah Rukh will appear as Pathaan in a cameo in Tiger 3, just like Salman’s Tiger had appeared in Pathaan earlier this year.

Tiger 3 is slated for a grand Diwali release with the trailer revealing the release date to be November 12. Many are expecting it to end a run of box office disappointments for Salman Khan, who hasn’t had a clean hit in four years. Tiger 3, in all likeliness, will change that.