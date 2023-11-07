Tiger 3 to have 24x7 shows in some territories; here's where you can watch Salman Khan-starrer before anywhere else

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer, Tiger 3 is a few days away from breaking records, and if you wish to catch the film before anyone does, read further.

YRF’s Tiger 3 is set to have shows running 24x7 in theatres as cinemas in New Delhi & Middle East become the first ones to play the movie round the clock owing to the massive demand for the YRF Spy Universe film! The Cinestars Miniplex in Ring Road has decided to start screening the Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif starrer from 2 a.m. on the big New Year's Day that falls after the Laxmi Puja! However, theatres in the Middle East like Vox Cinemas in Mirdif, Dubai will play the film at 12.05 am & Nakheel Mall, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will play Tiger 3 from 2 am respectively as there is no Diwali effect in these territories!

An insider reveals, “We will mostly see many theatres across the country playing Tiger 3 24x7 from Monday 13 November, the big New Year holiday post Laxmi Puja. There is a strong demand from exhibitors from various parts of the country for this to happen because of the unprecedented buzz around the film.”

The source adds, “Delhi is the first city in India to start showing Tiger 3 round the clock. Middle East theatres are also doing it from Sunday onwards which is a holiday in that part of the world and Diwali has no bearing on their release strategy. YRF will see a surge of this demand from across the nation for Tiger 3 in the next few days. This is great for business and the industry because people want to see good cinema and Tiger 3 is a tentpole release of the year!”

About Tiger 3

The YRF Universe canonically began with Ek Tha Tiger (2012), it wasn’t until Pathaan, which was released earlier this year, that YRF merged Tiger, War, and Pathaan. Tiger 3 will be the sixth instalment in the Spy Universe, and the third instalment in the Tiger series. The upcoming Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer will follow the events of previous actioners, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023). The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. Tiger 3 will be released in cinemas on November 12.