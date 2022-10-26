Search icon
Tiger 3 star Salman Khan breaks the internet by wishing Bhai Dooj with shirtless photo

Bollywood's very own Bhaijaan Salman Khan has set the internet on fire by dropping his shirtless photo on Bhai Dooj.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 09:05 PM IST

Salman Khan

After suffering from Dengue, Salman Khan is back, and he is looking much stronger than ever. The Sultan star dropped a shirtless photo and took the internet down with it. Looking at his well-toned muscular fitness, we can certainly say 'Tiger Zinda Hai.' 

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Bollywood's Bhaijaan shared a drool-worthy photo of a beefed-up star, and he wished his followers by saying "Happy bhai dooj." Well, the festive greeting has never been so sexy. 

As soon as the star dropped the photo on his Twitter, netizens went crazy over Khan's persona. A user wrote, "Ladko ke Bhai ke liye dooj hobi Bhai. Aise pic dalne baad desh ki konsi ladki aapko Bhai maaneg #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Waise @ibeingthedevil_right mei dekh new dp di hai "BHAI" ne for you as your belated B'DAY gift." Another user wrote, "other stars are struggling to get well shaped muscles in their 30's and then comes the megastar who have ripped muscles and perfect abs in his late 50's." A netizen added, "itna sexy koi kese ho sakta. Maar dalo ab raat me kese soye. abhi ke abhi Goa aajao." 

READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan makes way for Ranveer Singh's Cirkus by postponing Shehnaaz Gill starrer

Last week, Salman Khan confirmed that his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was earlier slated for the last week of December 2022, is now being pushed to Eid 2023. Earlier on Saturday, Yash Raj Films announced that Khan's much-awaited Tiger 3 has also been postponed from Eid 2023 to Diwali 2023. 

With the postponement of KKBKKJ, Salman gave an open window to Rohit Shetty's upcoming family entertainer Cirkus. Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde starrer is slated to release in Christmas week, December 23. With the latest development, Cirkus will enjoy a free run at the box office. Salman broke this news with a new still from his upcoming entertainer and even gave a shout-out to Shetty's directorial by saying, "Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus."

