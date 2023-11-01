Tiger 3: Salman Khan's YRF Spy Universe film to release early overseas, early morning shows to open in India

Tiger 3 will release overseas a day early and also have early morning shows in India on the day of release.

As the release date of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 draws closer, the anticipation is at an all-time high. The film is arriving this Diwali. Now, word is out that it will actually release in international territories a day early, while the India release will also get a push with early morning shows, starting as early as 7am.

Tiger 3, part of the YRF Spy Universe, is curiously releasing on a Sunday as it happens to be a festive day – Diwali. Now, there is confirmation from the makers that the film’s first shows will begin from 7am across the country. This step is being taken due to increased demand from the exhibitors. The film is releasing during Diwali vacations so cinemas have requested for an early start time as fans of the YRF Spy Universe have been reaching out to exhibitors to conduct early morning shows to avoid spoilers.

But before all that, international audiences will have the chance to watch Tiger 3, a full day ahead of India. Given the strong pre-sales and absence of any pre-Diwali effect overseas, the makers have decided to release the film in certain overseas territories on Saturday, November 11. As per a communication from Yash Raj Films, all international territories, starting with the Middle East and all western markets, will release Tiger 3 timed to 9 pm IST on November 11. Asia-Pacific, Australia and New Zealand markets will open on 12 November along with India.

Tiger 3 is the 5th film in the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe and follows the events of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Directed Maneesh Sharma, the film marks Salman’s third solo film as the superspy Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and features a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan, reprising his role from Pathaan.