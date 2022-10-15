Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer gets postponed, to now release on Diwali 2023

Salman Khan/Twitter

The highly-anticipated film Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has now been postponed from Eid 2023 to Diwali 2023. The Yash Raj Productions' film, which is the threequel in the Tiger franchise, had earlier announced its release date as April 21, 2023, and will now release around November 12 next year, the day of the festive occasion.

On the morning of Saturday, October 15, Salman took to his social media accounts, shared the new poster, and announced the new release date as he wrote, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf".

Tiger 3, which stars Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, is directed by Maneesh Sharma while Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were helmed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar respectively. Maneesh's last directorial was Shah Rukh Khan starrer action-packed thriller Fan in 2016 and he has previously helmed three films namely Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, and Shuddh Desi Romance.

SRK too will be making a cameo appearance in Tiger 3 in his Pathaan avatar paving the way forward for the YRF spy universe. Siddharth Anand's actioner Pathaan, scheduled to release on January 25 next year, will feature the Sultan actor's cameo in his Tiger avatar.



Meanwhile, before Tiger 3, Salman will be seen next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan slated to hit cinemas on December 30. The multi-starrer actioner features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh, and Siddharth Nigam in prominent roles.