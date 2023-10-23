Headlines

Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's electrifying moves in Tiger 3's first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam break the internet

Virat Kohli can’t be called a finisher like Dhoni and Bevan, Gautam Gambhir explains why

Israel drops bombs near schools, mosques in Gaza to target Hamas; death toll crosses 6000

Meet India's richest cricketer, much richer than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma combined, owns India's largest...

Bombay High Court rejects ban on Pakistani artistes in India; can Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Atif return to Bollywood now?

Bollywood

Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's electrifying moves in Tiger 3's first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam break the internet

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back again, they looking electrifying together while dancing their hearts out in Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, one of the most celebrated on-screen couples, are back again with Aditya Chopra’s Tiger 3 reprising their iconic characters, super-agents Tiger and Zoya from the YRF Spy Universe! 

On Monday, YRF dropped the party track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam! Expectations from this song are sky-high since the last time the two superstars danced together was in Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai, which became the biggest song of the year!  Watch Salman and Katrina back again, looking electrifying together and dancing their hearts out in Leke Prabhu Ka Naam Here:

Salman and Katrina show off incredible chemistry and look drop-dead gorgeous in this vibey dance track that has been composed by Pritam, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics! Leke Prabhu Ka Naam (Hindi version) has been sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi! The Tamil and Telugu versions have been sung by Benny Dayal and Anusha Mani 

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam has been shot on an extremely grand-scale. The stars and the team travelled to the exotic locations in Cappadocia, Turkey! Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who had choreographed Swag Se Swagat, is back to make Salman & Katrina dance again! 

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe movie, Tiger 3, is set to release on Diwali, Sunday, 12th November.

