Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan's film sees major drop, collects only Rs 13 crore

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3 saw a major drop at the box office on day 6. The film which collected Rs 18 crore on Thursday earned only Rs 13 crore on Friday. As per early estimates, the film has crossed Rs 200 crore mark in India.

As per Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 has crossed 300 crores gross at the worldwide box office and has become the 9th film of the actor to do so and the first since Bharat in 2019. Talking about worldwide numbers, it is inching closer to the Rs 300 crore mark.

Speaking about comparison, Tiger 3 has joined Gadar 2 to become the third-fastest movie to collect Rs 150 crores. Sunny Deol's blockbuster sequel collected Rs 173 crores in four days. However, Salman failed to beat Shah Rukh Khan's box office hauls. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in three days and minted 161 crore in the first weekend. On the other side, SRK's Jawan collected Rs 180.45 crores in the first three days.

On the occasion of Children's Day, Salman Khan hosted a special screening of Tiger 3 for kids in Juhu. Salman was welcomed by a packed auditorium of kids and their parents. With the beats of Bhangra dhol, Salman entered the cinema hall and looked delighted to meet the bunch of munchkins. Salman wore a grey tee, and he was seen interacting with kids. Salman was also being playful with the kids and was enjoying their love and admiration. Before leaving the hall, Salman made sure to click selfies with his bunch of adorable fans.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The film is third in the Tiger franchise and fifth in the YRF spy universe. The spy film also has Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed cameo which is being loved by the audience.