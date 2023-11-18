Headlines

Meet IIM alumnus, Isha Ambani's partner as director of Rs 1.41 lakh crore Mukesh Ambani's company

Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan's film sees major drop, collects only Rs 13 crore

Day 6 of U'khand tunnel collapse: 'Cracking sound' has put rescue effort at standstill to free 41 labourers

Salman Khan to quit hosting Bigg Boss? Gets upset for this shocking reason: 'Mujhe koi shauk nahi hain...'

'Band karo': Viral video of woman grooving at crowded railway station angers internet, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIM alumnus, Isha Ambani's partner as director of Rs 1.41 lakh crore Mukesh Ambani's company

Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan's film sees major drop, collects only Rs 13 crore

Alabama woman with rare double uterus expecting babies in both, deets inside

Debutants who shined in the 2023 World Cup 

Top 10 batsmen in ICC players ODI ranking 2023 

Most wickets by Indian bowlers in World Cup editions from 1975 to 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan's film sees major drop, collects only Rs 13 crore

Medha Shankr reacts to 12th Fail’s success, recalls her ‘restart’ moment in life: ‘I got teary-eyed when…’| Exclusive

Meet actress who gave 6 consecutive flops, is a superstar, now is in news for her remarks on Virat Kohli

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan's film sees major drop, collects only Rs 13 crore

As per early estimates, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3 has earned only Rs 13 crore on Friday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 09:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3 saw a major drop at the box office on day 6. The film which collected Rs 18 crore on Thursday earned only Rs 13 crore on Friday. As per early estimates, the film has crossed Rs 200 crore mark in India.

As per Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 has crossed 300 crores gross at the worldwide box office and has become the 9th film of the actor to do so and the first since Bharat in 2019. Talking about worldwide numbers, it is inching closer to the Rs 300 crore mark.

Speaking about comparison, Tiger 3 has joined Gadar 2 to become the third-fastest movie to collect Rs 150 crores. Sunny Deol's blockbuster sequel collected Rs 173 crores in four days. However, Salman failed to beat Shah Rukh Khan's box office hauls. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in three days and minted 161 crore in the first weekend. On the other side, SRK's Jawan collected Rs 180.45 crores in the first three days. 

On the occasion of Children's Day, Salman Khan hosted a special screening of Tiger 3 for kids in Juhu. Salman was welcomed by a packed auditorium of kids and their parents. With the beats of Bhangra dhol, Salman entered the cinema hall and looked delighted to meet the bunch of munchkins. Salman wore a grey tee, and he was seen interacting with kids.  Salman was also being playful with the kids and was enjoying their love and admiration. Before leaving the hall, Salman made sure to click selfies with his bunch of adorable fans. 

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The film is third in the Tiger franchise and fifth in the YRF spy universe. The spy film also has Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed cameo which is being loved by the audience. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Video: UP father-daughter duo falls sick after eating samosa with dead lizard

'Chicken biryani at Rs 30:’ Menu card from 2001 goes viral, triggers nostalgia among netizens

Malaika Arora to Shanaya Kapoor, who wore what to meet David Beckham at Sonam Kapoor’s party

Kartik Purnima 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, importance and significance

'Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed': Chinese President Xi Jinping tells US counterpart Biden

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE