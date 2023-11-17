Headlines

Bollywood

Tiger 3 box office collection day 5: Salman-starrer crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide, racing towards Rs 200 crore in India

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer, Tiger 3 has crossed Rs 300 crores worldwide, and the film is racing towards Rs 200 crore in India.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 06:01 AM IST

Tiger 3 box office collection day 5: As expected Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 shows further drop on a working Thursday. The movie, released on the occasion of Diwali, performed well in its first three days. On the fourth day, Tiger 3 suffered a dent at the box office, because of the World Cup semi-final match between India vs New Zealand. 

As per the trade analysis data collection portal Sacnilk, Tiger 3's collection saw a decline on Thursday, and the movie collected Rs 18.50 crore. Till now, Tiger 3 has earned 187.65 crore in India. As far as collections are concerned, domestically the movie is racing towards Rs 200 crore-mark. Internationally, the movie has already breached the mark of Rs 300 crore. Despite a record-breaking number, Tiger 3 failed to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The SRK, Deepika Padukone collected Rs 300 crore on its third day.

As per the portal, Tiger 3 had an overall 16.44% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, November 16. As far as the Telugu version is concerned, the film showed an overall 16.50% occupancy. 

READ: 'Achi cheez ko kuch log...': Tiger 3 actress Simran reacts to Salman Khan-starrer being labelled pro-Pakistan

Simran on Tiger 3 being labelled as pro-Pakistan

Tiger 3 has been criticised for being pro-Pakistan. "See, it's all about saving humanity. She's talking about 'Is India ready to save humanity?' and India is ready because Tiger is Indian. He's already helping others, risking his family. Nazreen is not questioning India, she knows that India is ready. Woh unke taraf se toh jawaab nahi de sakti ki 'Woh ready hai'. Woh indirectly bata rahi hai ki Pakistan ready hai." 

Simran further added, "I feel people can interrupt whatever they want, they can twist any statement and give a wrong meaning. But it's not directing us or misguiding us to take the wrong interpretation of the dialogue. Zabardasti rai ka pahaad banaya ja raha hai.

