Tiger 3 advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Selfie's final numbers in one day; still behind Jawan's pace

Tiger 3 advance booking numbers are galloping fast, beating films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani but still behind the manic pace of Jawan and Pathaan.

The advance booking for Salman Khan’s upcoming film Tiger 3 is underway. The pre sales opened on Sunday, November 5, a full week ahead of the film’s release day. And if the first 24 hours are anything to go by, it looks like Salman Khan has another blockbuster opening day on his hands. The film has already sold over a lakh tickets with six days to go and many theatres still not having opened all its shows.

As per Sacnilk, by early morning of Monday, Tiger 3 had sold 1.42 lakh tickets across India, grossing Rs 4.2 crore for the release day alone. This means that in just 24 hours, the film has crossed the final advance booking figures of Salman’s previous release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The ill-fated film had grossed Rs 3.39 crore in advance booking for the first day. Tiger 3’s number in 24 hours is higher than even Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

However, Tiger 3 is still a bit behind Shah Rukh Khan’s two releases this year – Pathaan and Jawan. Pathaan had grossed around Rs 7.5 crore in advance booking in the first 24 hours, while Jawan set a new all-time record with Rs 10 crore gross in just 24 hours. Jawan set several more records with a final advance booking number of Rs 40.75 crore. Tiger 3 may not be able to reach that mark but it is still expected to easily go past Brahmastra (Rs 17.71 crore) among others.

In any case, Salman Khan’s films have higher spot booking in tier-2 and tier-3 cities than other big stars, which means that even if the final advance booking numbers stay below Rs 25 crore, Tiger is still expected to take a record opening on Diwali. The film may just set a new reord for Diwali opening and if word of mouth sustains, it can give several films a run for their money.