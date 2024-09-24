'Thunder Thighs': Meet Bollywood actress who said no to Phool Aur Kaante and Prem Qaidi, became superstar after...

When we look at Bollywood film stars, we don’t imagine the hardships they have faced in life. All we see is glitter. Sometimes they are much beyond what meets the eyes.

The Hindi film industry, popularly known as Bollywood, has produced great actors in every era since the beginning of proper filmmaking in India around 1913. Almost every decade has seen the emergence of actors who would go on the rule the world, and millions of their fans would wait for their next projects. These superstar actors have amazing stories from their past to tell.

One such superstar is Raveena Tandon who has been ruling the hearts of fans since 1991 after her first film Patthar Ke Phool, opposite Salman Khan, hit the theatres. It was just a beginning as she went on to do both critically and commercially successful films. Today, she has one National Award, two Filmfare Awards and Padma Shri in her kitty. Apart from acting, she is known for her bold takes on various humanitarian issues.

Raveena Tandon became a hit machine in the early ‘90s when she delivered mega hits like Dilwale, Mohra and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. Her pairing opposite Akshay Kumar was particularly liked by the audiences. However, her initiation into Hindi films was not a well thought out plan as she rejected many projects in the beginning.

In an old interview with Lehren Retro, she spoke candidly about her journey in Bollywood and how she never wanted to become an actress in the beginning despite being the daughter of a well-established director Ravi Tandon. She said, “I said no to Jungle, I said no to Heer Ranjha. I said no to one film with Lucky Ali. Then I said no to two more films, one of Pahlaj ji’s films. Pahlaj ji still tells me ‘main phle aaya tha’. I said no to Prem Qaidi, I had actually said no to Phool Aur Kaante as well. These are the five-six films I said no to.” She also said, “I was called Thunder Thighs and Miss Arrogant. Thunder Thighs was cute though.”

Raveena Tandon is even more active in films and webseries now. She has recently been featured in important film projects such as KGF 2, Patna Shuklla, Aranyak and Karmma Calling. Raveena’s next project is Welcome To The Jungle.

