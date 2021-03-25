ThrowbackThursday: Priyanka Chopra's 'bindis and bikinis' photo is breaking the internet

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday and treated fans with the perfect throwback Thursday photo.

The 38-year-old global icon, who started modelling as a teenager and was crowned Miss World at the age of 18, shared a photo of her younger self donning an all-white look while striking a pose for the camera.

Priyanka is seen sporting white trousers teamed with a matching white bikini top, flaunting her assets. Additionally, she completed her overall look with a bindi, acing the retro theme.

"Shy? Never heard of her #TBT #BindisAndBikinis," she captioned the image.

Take a look at Priyanka's image here:

Although the above photo might be from years ago, Priyanka's love for bikinis and bindis continues even today. She has shared several images on her Instagram account flaunting her curves in a bikini and acing the Indian wear look complete with a bindi and bangles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently launched her memoir Unfinished and was all over the news for her sit-down interview with American talk-show host Oprah Winfrey. She was last seen in the Netflix film 'The White Tiger'. Her upcoming projects include 'Text For You' and the fourth 'Matrix' movie.