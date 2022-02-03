Throwback: When three Khans, Shah Rukh, Saif, Aamir shared screen for the first time

Let's start your Thursday with a great throwback moment from the 90s, where your favourite actor shared screen space together. Read on.

Do you remember Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan's cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Om Shanti Om?' The song 'Deewangi Deewangi' became popular because of the cameos by A-listers like Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Vidya Balan, Govinda, Rani Mukherji, Kajol, Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta, Rekha, Sanjay Dutt, and others. But do you know that before the 2007 film, Shah Rukh and Saif have shared screen space, that too with Aamir Khan? Well, here we are to give you the perfect throwback moment on Thursday. A clip from the 1993 film 'Pehla Nasha' has become went viral on the internet, as it features Shah Rukh, Saif, Aamir with film's lead Deepak Tijori, Sudesh Berry, and Rahul Roy.

Watch the clip from 'Pehla Nasha'

In the clip, Deepak's character, an aspiring actor dreams about getting surrounded by other stars in his film's premiere. Rahul says "Iss Baazigar se har kisi ko Aashiqui ho jayegi." Roy mentions his 1990's blockbuster 'Aashiqui.' Whereas Saif mentions his ensemble film 'Parampara' by saying, "Issi tarah aachi filmon ki parampara banaye rakhna." Then Sudesh compliments Deepak by saying, "Actoron ke Vansh mein, apna naam roshan karna." Berry integrates his film 'Vansh.' Shah Rukh encourages Deepak by saying, "Tumne toh Chamatkar kar diya Gentleman... Main toh tumhara Deewana hogaya. Khan mentions his films 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman,' 'Chamatkar,' and 'Deewana. At last, Aamir concludes by saying, "Lekin lekin lekin Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar." This certainly reminds you of Aamir's super hit film in which Deepak was his co-star.

With 'Pehla Nasha' director Ashutosh Govarikar made his directorial debut. Apart from Deepak, Raveena Tandon and Pooja Bhatt played a pivotal role in the film. 'Pehla Nasha' was a remake of Brian D'Palma's thriller 'Body Double,' and it is the only film where we had Shah Rukh and Aamir together in one frame.