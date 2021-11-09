Search icon
Throwback: When Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa performed on her mom's hit songs - WATCH viral video

Nysa was dancing on 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' chartbuster track 'Bole Chudiyan' picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 01:07 PM IST

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is currently studying in Singapore. Few months ago a video of Nysa had gone viral on social media in which Nysa can be seen performing at a school event on the hit song which also features her mother Kajol.

Nysa was dancing on 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' chartbuster track 'Bole Chudiyan' picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The song also features Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. In the video shared on Instagram by a fan, Nysa was seen shaking her leg with her classmates wearing a knotted white top and a jazzy skirt.

Not just 'Bole Chudiyan', Nysa and her friends also danced SRK and Kajol's My Name is Khan songs 'Sajda' and 'Tere Naina'. Finally, Nysa performed solo on 'Nagada' song from Jab We Met.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Nysa had once shared a video addressing the negativity of being a subject to trolls by stating, "Especially growing up with the attention, even though my parents pretty much made me blind to it, there was no concept of me understanding why people knew who they were."

Talking about the advice she got from Ajay, Nysa went on to share, "One of the pieces of advice that my dad gave me was my silence made me complicit. He always made me believe that I can do anything if I work hard for it."

